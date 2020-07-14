General News

My interpretation of Supreme Court judgement correct – Asiedu Nketia

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary, NDC

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia says he still stands by his interpretation of the judgement delivered by the Supreme Court in the matter his party sent to the apex court of the land against the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC).

He said his interpretation is correct but the Court only barred him and the NDC from further challenging the judgement.



Mr Asiedu Nketia, popularly known as General Mosquito, defended his interpretation in an interview on Onua TV‘s 100 Degrees on Monday, July 13.

