My invitation extended to the respected judge was in good faith – Tongraana

The Paramount Chief of the Talensi Traditional area

The Talensi Traditional Council in the Upper East Region says it received with shock the news of the conviction of Naab Nakora Maantii, a Divisional Chief of the Baare community; and Elder Richard Sunday Yinbil, the Secretary of the Tongraana, for contempt of court by His Lordship Justice Alexander Graham of the High Court 2 in Bolgatanga.

In a statement signed by the Chief of Tindongo for and on behalf of the Talensi Traditional Council, it noted that there are large numbers of land litigations from the Talensi Traditional Area at various courts in the Upper East Region.



The statement said, “the two members of the Council were tasked by the Paramount Chief Naba Kugbilsong Nanlebegtang to invite His Lordship Alexander Graham to the palace to enable the Council to put its concerns with respect to the various land litigations in court to him on the way forward.”

“The Council did not send the two members to go and influence His Lordship, Alexander Graham, in any manner whatsoever, but rather an invitation extended to His Lordship by the President to see how best litigation on issues concerning lands can be addressed by the Council through its Customary Land Secretariat with the help of the Judge, he continued.



It concluded that the two members of the Council did not go to the court to entrap the Judge nor influence his decision on cases pending before him since neither the Council as a body nor Tongraana Kugbilsong Nanlebegtang, its President, is a party to any land case pending in the High Court or any other court in the region.