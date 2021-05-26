‘My levels don change’ – President Akufo-Addo boasts

• President Akufo-Addo has thanked the generosity of the Ghanaian people for renewing his mandate

• In a hearty mood, Akufo-Addo recounted of his jounery as a candidate to becoming a president



• The president has since cut the sod for the commencement of works on the Law Village Project for the Ghana School of Law



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has once again thanked the good people of Ghana for renewing his mandate for a second term, stressing on the honour done him to be of service.



In a rather unusual fashion, the president giving his opening remarks at a sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of the Phase One Law Village Project on Wednesday May 26, 2021 boasted of his status as having been chosen diligently to serve a second term as president.



Akufo-Addo in a hearty mood used the pidgin language to express his gratitude to voters.



“16 March 2016, the occasion being the 7th Students Representative Council Law Week Celebration was the last time I was at an event associated with the Ghana School of Law. I came in my capacity as the twice defeated presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party”

“Today, [May 26, 2021] by the grace of God and the generosity of the Ghanaian people, I am here in a different capacity as President of the Republic…In fact, a two-term president of the Republic, as they say in pidgin, levels don change and I am delighted to be with you all here today.”



The completion of the first phase of the Law Village project will expand access to legal education and assist in the administration of justice throughout the country.



The first phase of the modern multi-purpose facility is expected to be completed in November 2021 with a second phase scheduled for completion in 2022.



The cost of the entire project is estimated at US$51 million dollars and its spearheaded by the Ministry of Justice.



