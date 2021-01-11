My life is in danger; Keta MP seeks protection after attacks

MP wants the anti-robbery squad of the police service to take up the case

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Keta Constituency, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey has called on the Ghana Police to provide him with a security detail after suffering separate attacks both on his person and business.

The MPs Rootsenaf Gas filling station at Satsimadza near Agbozume on the Accra-Aflao road was broken into on Sunday, January 11, 2020 with the armed robbers making away with Ghc7,000 and a pump action gun.



On Friday December 11, 2020, the MP’s home at Anlo-Afiadenyigba was broken into by some unknown gunmen but he managed to escape unscathed.



Speaking in an interview with Samuel Eshun, host of the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TVGhana and Happy 98.9 FM, Kwame Gakpey said;



“My life is in danger and I need protection. The CID should come in and take the lead in the investigation. I don’t need the district and regional Police to investigate but the national police. The perpetrators must be apprehended”.

With both attacks happening in a space of one month, the MP wants the anti-robbery squad of the police service to take up the case because, the first robbery at his residence is still unresolved. He further charged the Police to be proactive in ensuring his safety.



“I’ve made all the reports to the Police and I have put in place measures both in my hometown and Accra to ensure my safety. I am also investing in my personal security”, he stated.



As a new MP for the Keta Constituency, Kwame Gakpey has disclosed he will also write to the speaker for his safety “and based on that, he will ask for security for me”.



He hopes the CCTV cameras positioned at his filling station was able to capture glimpses of the robbers which can aid the police in their investigation.