My life is in danger – Martin Amidu 'cries' after being allegedly attacked by government agents

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has alleged that people in the higher echelons of power sanctioned agents to cause harm to him at his residence on Monday because of his recent criticism of the government.

According to him, he has come under constant attacks by the government since he was removed as the special prosecutor.



In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice added that plans for him to be assassinated were even stopped by the late Victor Newman, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“I have lived under threats of assassination, armed robbery, and the burning of my house, from this regime since 16 November 2020. The late Victor Newman aborted the discussions to assassinate me then.



“These threats intensify anytime I exercise my right to defend the Constitution just as I did recently on 28 June 2023 and 30 June 2023 resulting in a covert attack on my residence at 2:15 am, dawn yesterday, Monday 3 July 2023.



"As I said in November 2020, the President, Nana Akufo-Addo is ultimately responsible for anything violent that befalls me or my residence. I shall not back down from defending the 1992 Constitution as I am enjoined to do as a citizen of Ghana. No Ghanaian patriot must be cowed by the threats of those violating the Constitution, he wrote.



The former special prosecutor made remarks while reacting to reports of the NPP warning its communicators against attacking the personality of the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, who criticised the government and the Supreme Court over the prosecution of the Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.

“The distinguished and eminent Chief of the Dormaas is lucky that the communicators attacked only his personality on air and their superiors have seen the danger it poses for the NPP in the 2024 elections. In my case, Nana Akufo-Addo’s undercover operatives and agents were unleashed on my residence at the dawn of yesterday, Monday 3 July 2023,” he said.



Amidu shared a picture of the gate of his residence which was partly damaged.



