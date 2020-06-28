General News

‘My mom hugged me and said she was going to return’ - Daughter of woman who died at Ridge Hospital recounts

A 15-year-old daughter of the woman who died at Ridge Hospital, Accra, due to alleged medical negligence, has narrated her mother’s last words to her and her two other siblings.

“My mom hugged me and my two siblings and said she was going to return but that never happened,” she told JoyNews.



According to her, on the day her mom was leaving the house for her surgery at the Ridge Hospital, she promised them she would be back and they were earnestly looking forward to meeting her in a very strong and hearty way.



The deceased, Kafui Kuto, died at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, also known as Ridge Hospital, due allegedly to medical negligence on the part of the doctors when she was prescribed with a wrong medication which led to her death.



The deceased’s husband, who is the Director of Ghana Institute of Languages, in a Facebook post narrated how nurses who had administered the wrong medication on the patient stood laughing when the doctor who conducted the surgery was scolding the other doctor who gave the wrong prescription.

The 15-year-old daughter stated that she never learnt about her mother’s death until after her friend had called to confirm.



She said it was very difficult for her to cry in front of her younger siblings after her dad had confirmed the story.



Meanwhile, authorities at the Regional Hospital are investigating the alleged incident to ascertain what actually led to the death of Mrs Kuto.



Dr Emmanuel Srofenyoh, the Medical Director at Ridge Hospital told the media that a committee of enquiry will be set up to probe the death of the woman.

