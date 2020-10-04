'My mum wants me to focus on prostitution and not marriage' – Mother of four laments

29-year-old Bernice Nija says her mother has asked her not to waste time searching for a husband but rather engage in prostitution, which according to her, is more lucrative.

In an interview with SVTV Africa, Bernice explained that she received the shock of her life when her mother openly told her that she was brought on earth to fulfill a purpose - prostitution.



Bernice says she has been avoiding her mother’s calls to that effect and her life has since witnessed a positive change.



“My mother says until I go into prostitution, my life will never be better. I’ve had two husbands but they both have left me. Nothing really happens, then they leave me. I could be there with my husband and he will be possessed by a spirit and he will be attacking me so I had to leave. My second husband who proclaimed undying love for me does not want to even hear my name now for reasons I don’t know.” she stated.

At age 29, Bernice has four children and has left two marriages.



