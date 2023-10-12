My pastor was arrested because I criticise the government – Prophet Kofi Oduro

founder and leader of the Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro

The founder and leader of the Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has alleged that one of his junior pastors was arrested just because of his criticism of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.

According to Prophet Oduro, his pastor was arrested during an altercation with police officers at a place they use for praying near the Achimota Police Station in the nation's capital, Accra.



The prophet, who made these remarks while addressing his congregation in a viral video cited by GhanaWeb, said that the utterances of the police officers indicated that a plan was hatched to stop their prayer meeting even though they were not disturbing the peace in the area.



“Because of the truth we speak, we were moved from our point at the Achimota Girls Guide Training Camp which belongs to the government and we relocated to a piece of land near the police station.



“You won’t believe this, come and see the actions this past Wednesday. One of our junior pastors was locked up for 8 hours. Why? Because we were worshipping and praying without microphones, no instruments, we were just talking – praying together.



“… the woman (one of the police officers) made a mistake and said that they had a meeting and the decision for the action taken was made at the said meeting… Why? Because Kofi Oduro speaks the truth to the government,” he narrated in Twi.



He added that the police refused his junior bail even though he was entitled to it and looked him up unjustly for several hours just because he criticises the government.

TWI NEWS



Watch Kofi Oduro’s remarks in the video below:











BAI/OGB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.