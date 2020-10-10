My people have problems with me for praising NPP's PFJ - Former NDC MP

Former Member of Parliament for Ejura Sekyere-Dumase Constituency, Mohammed Issifu Pangadu

Former National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Ejura Sekyere-Dumase Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Alhaji Mohammed Issifu Pangadu, has said he is being bastardised for speaking about the positive impact of the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative.

According to him, people do not understand why a former NDC Member of Parliament could make public statements about an opposing party's policies.



"When I was in Parliament, even though both NDC and NPP or Majority and Minority disagree on many issues, when it comes to issues of national development, we build concensus in the interest of Ghana.



"Why should you have a problem with a testimony from a former NDC MP who is benefiting from NPP's good intervention?" Pandagu said.



He said that the problem of Ghana is dishonesty and hypocrisy.



Pandagu said, if it had not been government's support through the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative, life would have been difficult for him after parliament.

He made the comments at the commissioning of a 100,000 capacity fertilizer and improved-seed warehouse constructed by a private Agro Chemicals dealer RansBoat Company Ltd.



Mr. Pandagu called on Ghanaians to stop politicising issues of national importance and support initiatives that alleviate the plight of people.



"Both NDC and NPP are beneficiaries of subsidised fertilizers and improved seeds. It has improved the yields of farmers and I have benefited tremendously. I'm a Muslim so if I stand anywhere and give false testimony about it, Allah will punish me," the former NDC MP said.



He urged Ghanains to take advantage of the intervention and enter into Agriculture.



General Manager of RansBoat Company Ltd, dealers in Agro chemicals and poultry farms Mr. Teddy Adei, said their supply chain has bridged the non-access of farm inputs in the rural areas which impeded high productivity.

According to Teddy Adei, RansBoat constructed the 100, 000 capacity warehouse to stock inputs in excess and avoid the acute shortage of farm inputs that bedevil farming in rural Ghana.



The fertilizer warehouse which is the biggest private warehouse so far aims to ensure continuous supply of farm inputs to farmers.



RansBoat Company Ltd called on government to increase their supply allocation under the Planting For Food and Jobs since they have the capacity to supply the whole country on time.



Currently, supply of farm inputs under the planting for food and jobs has been allocated to private Agro chemicals dealers.



Many farmers still complain of acute shortage and dealer in supply of inputs but RansBoat says, it has the capacity to supply almost the entire country on time if government would increase its allocation.

Mr. Teddy Adei added that, RansBoat currently has 64, 000 layers and intends to start 100, 000 broilers by next year.



RansBoat wants to produce 120 000 Metric tones of processed poultry annually to reduce the importation of poultry into Ghana.



Teddy Adei wants government to reduce taxes on the importation of battery cage equipment to enable local poultry farmers mechanize to augment Government Rearing for Food and Jobs.



Eastern Regional Minister Hon Eric Kwakye Darfour commended RansBoat for their dedication in the Agric sector.



He said the 100, 000 capacity fertilizer warehouse would help ensure constant supply of inputs to farmers and promote government's aim of making farm inputs available and accessible to all.

He, however, expressed worry over continuous activities of illegal miners and sand winners in the Eastern Region which pose a threat to the success of the PFJ.



He said these illegal miners, who are heavily armed, enter into farms at night and cause devastation to farms.



According to Mr. Kwakye Darfour, the Regional Security Council is working to end such illegal activities that inhibit progress of the PFJ initiative.