'My probe into sacked PPA boss compromised' - Martin Amidu

Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu

The Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has released an update on his investigation of corruption allegations leveled against former Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority, Adjenim Boateng Adjei.

The SP, in his update, said his investigation hit a snag.



He explained through his update that the personnel instructed to investigate the issue were compromised.



He revealed that the efforts he put in place to have the investigation commenced did not materialize.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo a few weeks ago terminated the appointment of Mr Adjenim Boateng Adjei as Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) with immediate effect.



He was also disqualified from holding public office for the next five years.



This followed a report submitted to the President by the Commissioner of the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Joseph Whittal, which concluded that “on the totality of the evidence, Mr. Adjenim Boateng Adjei had put himself in a position where his personal interests conflicted with the performance of his functions as CEO and Board Member of the PPA.”