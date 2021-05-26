My resignation not meant to undermine Haruna – Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu

Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has stated that his resignation from parliament’s Appointments Committee is not to undermine the leadership of the NDC caucus in the House.

According to him, such claims must be disregarded.



This is the first time Mr Ablakawa is reacting to his resignation, following the announcement in March.



The North Tongu MP in a letter dated March 30, 2021, and addressed to the Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, said he wanted to discontinue his membership of the Appointments Committee after days of careful reflection and thoughtful considerations.



He said the decision was based on principle.



“I shall like to state that the reasons for this is difficult and that the decision is both personal and on principle,” he stated in the letter.



He subsequently in a Facebook post indicated that his resignation had been accepted by the Speaker just before the house went on recess.

But the Speaker of Parliament on Tuesday, May 25 2021, said a final decision was yet to be taken on the matter as the Select Committee of Parliament prepares to submit its report on the issue to the plenary.



But speaking to Naa Dedei Tettey on Starr Today, Mr Ablakwa said his mind was made on the matter.



“I have heard all kinds of conspiracy theories since I resigned that this has to do with leadership fight or pro-Mahama group against anti-Mahama all kinds of weird conjecture which has absolutely nothing to do with why I resigned.



"It is nothing personal against the honourable Haruna Iddrisu. It is not about personalities, it’s about principle, and in this country, we should know the difference. I resigned based on principle and personal convictions.”



He stressed “it had absolutely nothing to do with the leadership of the House and I am not in the reckoning for leadership, I am not interested in anybody’s leadership position. I respect the honourable Iddrisu very much, he will tell you that I’m one of the members of our caucus who supports him very very much.



“Anytime I am called; dawn, midnight, whatever, to support in one endeavour or the other, you know, I don’t want to put out all the things I do for and on behalf of the caucus,” he added.