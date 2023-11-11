My salary as a bus driver is equivalent to that of Ghana's ministers' pay - Germany-based Ghanaian

Richmond Osei, Germany-based Ghanaian

A Ghanaian, who is based in Germany and identified as Richmond Osei, has shared details on the benefits he is enjoying as a bus driver in Germany.

Osei, who relocated to Germany over 10 years ago, disclosed in an interview with ZionFelix, monitored by GhanaWeb, that life in Germany was not all rosy when he first touched on the Dutch land.



Though he had his family - brother and mother - in Germany to support him, things were very rough for him initially when he arrived in Germany.



After undergoing training to be a bus driver, Osei affirmed that what he is earning as a bus driver in Germany is good enough to be the monthly salary of a Ghanaian minister.



"I'm from Abrepo in Kumasi, but I was born in Accra...I have been in Germany for 10 years. I lived with my brother for some time but moved out after a misunderstanding.



"I have been driving a public bus for almost 4 years...I normally drive for a maximum of 10 hours daily. You have a one-hour break...It is a good job; if you are not smart, it will be a huge problem.



"You always have to be smart. It is a good job with the payment, but even with that, we are fighting for an increment.

"If I check my salary and I convert it to Ghana Cedis, I will say that is what a Ghanaian minister is taking as a monthly salary," he told ZionFelix.



He added that the health care system in Germany is also very good, and he enjoys other goodies such as free fuel because he is a bus driver.



As of 2021, according to reports, below is the list of Article 71 office holders and their respective salaries per the 10% raise:



Vice President – GH¢ 20,529



Chief Justice – GH¢17,107



Speaker of Parliament – GH¢ 17,791

Cabinet Minister (MP) – GH¢16,423



Cabinet Minster (Non MP) – GH¢ 16,195



Minister of State (MP) – GH¢ 15,967



Minister of State (Non MP) – GH¢ 15,739



Regional Minister (MP) – GH¢ 15,967



Regional Minister (Non-MP) – GH¢15,511

Deputy Minster (MP) – GH¢ 14,826



Deputy Regional Minister (MP) – GH¢14,598



Deputy Minister (Non-MP) – GH¢ 14,369



Dep. Regional Minster (Non-MP) – GH¢ 142,142



Chairman, Council of State – GH¢ 14,826



Member, Council of State – GH¢ 13,685

