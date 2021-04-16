My salary is not GH¢25,000, I don’t stake lotto – NLA PRO reacts to Abronye’s claims

Razak Kojo Opoku, PRO NLA

Razak Kojo Opoku, the head of the Public Relations Unit of the National Lottery has vehemently rebuffed claims by the Bono Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party that he enjoys a monthly salary of GH¢25,000.

Kwame Boffoe popularly known as Abronye, on Wednesday, April 14 levelled some allegations against Razak Kojo Opoku.



Abronye claimed without proof that Razak Kojo Opoku wins the GH¢200,000 lottery every week.



In his response to the claims made by Abronye, the NLA PRO described the claims as a figment of Abronye’s imagination targeted at making him unpopular to the grassroots of the NPP.



He further rubbished claims by Abronye that he (Razak) is an active lotto staker, explaining that staff of the NLA are by law banned from engaging in any lottery activity.



Razak Kojo Opoku emphasised that the figure quoted by Abronye as gains he made from staking is untrue.



Below is his full statement posted on Facebook



For the record, I, Razak Kojo Opoku do not take a monthly salary of GH¢25,000 as an employee of NLA. Not even Directors of NLA take such amount of salary. Well, anyone is permitted to cross-check from the NLA.



Again, it is only a downgraded fool who will believe that an employee of NLA can stake Lotto. NLA Staff are NOT Permitted to play or stake Lotto of any kind. If an employee of NLA does so it is criminal under Act 722 and L. I. 1948, and as such, that employee would be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

Since the establishment of NLA(previously DNL), there is NO Person in Ghana who has been able to win the lottery of GH¢200,000 every week. Superhuman beings cannot even achieve that.



Where is the employment letter that indicates that I received 25,000 Ghana Cedis as a monthly salary?



Where are the Winning Tickets and the Bank Transactions that indicate that I have been winning a lottery prize of 200,000 Ghana Cedis every week?



Therefore, all such allegations against me are complete foolishness, and I urge Ghanaians to totally and wholly ignore such fabrications.



The attempts to incite NPP Footsoldiers/Grassroots against me shall fall flat. It is an outmoded strategy.