‘My spirit left my body’ – Coronavirus survivor shares near death experience

Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, Executive Director at the Kandifo Institute

Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, Executive Director at the Kandifo Institute has narrated his near-death experience after contracting COVID-19.

According to him, the severity of the virus within his immune system was a rather deadly one.



Providing some details of his ordeal to Citi News’ Upside Down segment, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah said he at a point suffered an outer body experience.



“After the state of the nation address, I went home around 12:00am…I had settled in after taking a shower and decided to rest for about two to three hours before coming in for the swearing-in of the president on January 7, 2021, and that’s when I realised that I couldn’t breathe properly and that’s how it started,” he revealed.



“I called the ambulance and I went to the closest clinic where I was admitted for a few hours and they realised that my Spo2 which is my oxygen saturation level was going low so they had to put me oxygen because I had tested positive for COVID-19. I exhausted their oxygen and they had to give me another of which I also exhausted. I was later told I had to be transferred to the Nyaho Medical Hospital and later to the Ridge Hospital where I was placed on a ventilator.”

He further added, “On the 8th of January, 2021, the doctors conducted an X-ray on me which showed that my entire lungs were blocked. They then indicated that there were not sure I was going to survive even with the help of the ventilator.”



“And then on the 9th January I think I was completely dead because I had a whirlwind experience where my spirit left my body. I went to my home, my office, I went to a few other places where I worked and then I suddenly came back. I even remember that there were some documents that I actually read when my spirit left my body and it was really quite an experience that I had,” Boakye-Danquah recounted.



Palgrave who is now fully recovered from COVID-19 and has tested negative expressed gratitude to the health professionals, doctors and all who have been at the forefront of combating the coronavirus pandemic.