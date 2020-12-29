My thoughts and prayers are with Manasseh, Vim Lady, Captain Smart – Information Minister

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is Information Minister

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says Ghana’s enviable reputation as a protector of Journalists must be protected.

His comment comes on the back of attacks on some Journalists including Captain Smart, Manasseh Azure who were all attacked because of the work they do.



The Information Minister who made this comment on his Facebook page said it’s imperative that the Police gets to the buttom of these attacks and threats on the life of Journalists because of the work they do.



He said “a number of journalists have reported threats and at least one (1) robbery in the aftermath of the 2020 elections. It has been suggested that these threats are associated with their work as journalists.



Mr. Oppong Nkrumah continued “It is of critical importance that our security agencies get to the bottom of these complaints and use all the legitimate means at their disposal to unmask the identities of the culprits – whatever their motives – and arrest and prosecute them with speed.

He added, “Ghana’s enviable reputation as a protector of journalists’ rights and freedoms must be preserved. Manasseh Awuni, Captain Smart, Afia Pokua et al, my thoughts are with you”.



Meanwhile, Investigative Journalist, Ahmed Saule was shot dead in 2019 after he and the team at Tiger Eye produced an investigative piece that led to reforms in the Ghana Football Association.



The Police has since his death not found any concrete evidence to prosecute suspects of the gruesome murder of the Journalist.