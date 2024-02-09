My uncle was told he would be made king after Ghana's independence – Otumfuo

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has narrated the role Asanteman played in the independence struggle of Ghana.
Speaking at a commemorative durbar, dubbed "Kuntunkuni", to mark the 150th anniversary of the famous Sagrenti War, on February 8, 2024, the Asantehene said that even though Asantes were not initially involved in the independence struggle of Ghana, they were invited to join.
He said that his uncle, Osei Agyemang Prempeh II, the Asantehene at that time, was told by the people leading the independence struggle that he would be made king in the fashion of the Queens abroad if he joined them.
“Ashanti was its own nation, we moved and found ourselves in Ghana. Also, before Ghana came, Ashanti was already a nation. My uncle, Osei Agyemang Prempeh II’s lawyer, who was called Joseph Boakye Danquah, they shared the same name, Kwame Kyeretwie. During the fight for independence, we (Asantes) were not part.
“It is there that they came to say that 'Nana, come and join us to become a unitary state. So that when we succeed, we will make you (Osei Agyemang Prempeh II) like the foreign queen, and we will be the prime minister,” he said in Twi.
The Asantehene added, “We all know the history of Ghana but it looks as if we have forgotten them”.
Watch the Asantehene’s remarks in the video below:
Before the formation of Ghana, there was Asanteman - Asantehene affirms#opemsuoradio #SagrentiWar150 pic.twitter.com/8lekNNPf2Z— Opemsuo Radio (@OpemsuoRadio) February 9, 2024
BAI/OGB
Meanwhile, watch the most recent episode of The Lowdown GhanaWeb TV below:
Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
- Otumfuo to give UK museum temporal replicas of looted Ashanti artefacts
- Asanteman not above anyone but I won't allow us to be cheated - Otumfuo declares
- Sagrenti War: Mahama, Bagbin, Bawumia, others join Asantehene at 'Kuntunkuni' durbar of Chiefs
- Watch the Asantehene’s arrival at the symposium for the 150th anniversary of the Sagrenti War
- PHOTOS: Asantehene, Justice Anin-Yeboah, Nana Siriboe II, others mark 150th anniversary of Sagrenti War
- Read all related articles