My weakness is women – Prophet Nigel Gaisie

Leader and head pastor of True Fire Prophetic Ministries, Prophet Nigel Gaisie

Leader and head pastor of True Fire Prophetic Ministries, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has disclosed his weakness as a human being .

In an interview on Zylofon FM’s Taxi Driver show, the Prophet confessed that his weakness is women.



According to the prophet who has made many controversial prophesies, women have been making advances at him but he tries as much as possible to turn them down.



“My greatest weakness is women. They make advances at me all the time but, I try to remain focused.”

He confessed that as a man, he has fallen for these temptations on many occasions even though he is a married man.



“I am hooked with a child but I have fallen for these temptations several times,” he disclosed to Blakk Rasta during the interview zionfelix.net monitored.



The ‘spiritual father’ further divulged that each time he is tempted, he prefers to choose the reputation of his future and his mission as a Prophet even though it’s hard to. On what helps him to conquer the temptation from women, the Prophet Gaisie mentioned that the anointing of God strengthens him.