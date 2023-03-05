My wife and I gifted our 1 week 'chop money' to Rev. Anthony Boakye in 2010 - Prophet Oduro

Founder of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro

The head pastor and founder of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro, has opened up how he supported the ministry of the late Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye.

According to the man of God, the leader of Resurrection Power New Generation Church (RPNGC), who was popularly known as Sofo Boakye, was a fine preacher when he started his ministry.



Tracing it back to 2010, when he had returned from England with his wife, Prophet Oduro narrated that, his family gifted their one week chop money to the late Sofo Boakye after watching him preach on GTV.



"When I returned from England, I watched Sofo Boakye on GTV, and when he finished preaching, he solicited for funds for crusade. I said to my wife, 'Yaa, let us gather our chop money for this and give it to Sofo Boakye".



"Because this is a preacher of salvation, I heard gospel from his mouth when I returned from England in 2010. And I am going to use the opportunity to speak to us, you can start on a good note, but your end is a very important thing," he told his congregation.



He reiterated that a soldier might have died wounded, but should be celebrated for his contribution to his country.

"Anyhow you saw him, I will still pay tribute to him. We can have soldiers, whether they are wounded or in strength, we still celebrate them. We are such that when someone is wounded, we rather hurt them more. We crush them until we destroy them...Despite all the confusion that surrounds him and his latter end," he paid his tribute.



Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead



The Founder and Leader of Resurrection Power New Generation Church (RPNGC), Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye, passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at the Korlebu Teaching Hospital.



Rev Boakye suffered from a stroke in November 2021 leaving him bedridden. He subsequently sought extensive medical care at private facilities before he was referred to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital at a point.



When news of his passing broke on Wednesday, February, 22,2023, many members of the church trooped to the premises of his church at Ngleshie Amanfro near the Kasoa toll booth.

It may be recalled that Rev Anthony Kwadwo Boakye in November 2022 told his church members that he died and was resurrected after five days.



"I am a living testimony...I have died and resurrected... Because of my strong faith in Him [Jesus], He resurrected me, when I died. If you have not heard it before, yes, I died. My body was kept in the house for five days. Here I am, alive and kicking," he said in a video message to his church.



He reiterated that he came back to life because he told his "father", Jesus, that he was not ready to die.



"I told God that my time was not up, so he should send me back to the earth. I was told to come back because my time was not up. If you have faith in Jesus, you will resurrect from the dead just as He did, when He died," he added.



Rev Boakye early this year issued a stern warning to some personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service for refusing to allow him to be taken to the hospital when he was ill.

One of the most recent controversies he got married in was a public rift between his estranged wife and her family while on his sick bed.



According to the pastor, he saw a deliberate attempt by his wife and her brother, Rev Johnson Kwasi Oware, to cause him public ridicule.



“He has insulted me on three occasions, to which I did not respond. This sickness that inflicted me, I reverse it to you and your children for the rest of your life. Akwasi, you should take my sickness for the rest of your life.



“Yaa Asantewaa, take my sickness, you and your children. Have it for the rest of your life. You are seeking to disgrace me,” Rev Boakye said while addressing his church members from a remote location virtually.



The outburst by the church leader followed a confrontation between his wife and the leaders of the church over money belonging to the church.

The power struggle between Yaa Asantewaa and the leaders of Resurrection Power New Generation Church reached a new height on Sunday, August 28, 2022.



CCTV footage of the service held at the Kasoa headquarters of the church on Sunday, August 28, 2022, showed the wife assaulting some church leaders.



The footage shows Mrs Boakye moving to the area where the money was being counted to confront some men who are reportedly church leaders.



The preacher’s wife has since started her own church in Kumasi.