'My wife buried our baby alive due to poverty' – Man recounts ordeal

Husband of the woman who buried her newborn baby alive in a bush at Ajumako Ebowkurase, a suburb of Ekwamase in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam in the Central Region has attributed his wife’s act to poverty.

A newly born baby girl was found buried in a bush at Ajumako Ebowkurase a suburb of Ekwamase in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam in the Central Region by an unknown person.



Earlier reports suggested that the cry of the baby attracted a passerby who quickly rushed into the bush and found the baby partly covered by sand.



The baby has been sent to the Abura Dunkwa Government hospital for medical examination.



The Assembly Member of Ekwamase electoral area, Isaac Beasie Acquah then appealed to people living in the neighbourhood to report any suspect to the police.



However, the mother of the baby has been identified and is currently assisting the Ajumako police command in its investigations.

Speaking on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Ekourba Gyasi, husband of the woman who buried her newborn baby, Wofa Yaw disclosed that his wife who was 7- month pregnant came home bleeding after news of a baby who had been dumped by an unknown mother had gone viral in the area.



He told Ekourba Gyasi that he had his own suspicion after his wife told him that she was bleeding, but couldn’t do much because answers to questions he had asked his wife were not forthcoming.



According to Wofa Yaw, he was not surprised it turned out that his wife was the culprit since they already have 7 kids and catering for all of them has been a huge burden.



“We have been married for 15 years and we have 7 children, the child my wife buried ,our daughter is our 8th child. I agree that feeding our kids has not been easy over the past years, but I do my best that they do not go hungry”, he said amidst tears.



Asked if he has any idea why his wife would want to kill their baby, Wofa Yaw noted that he is certain his wife had no intention of killing the baby since they had already agreed that this child was going to be their last baby.

