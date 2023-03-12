My wife is corrupt, she can't be Ghana's First Lady with this attitude - Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong

Stella Wilson Agyapong, the wife of famous politician and presidential hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong incurred his wrath in her attempt to shield a supposedly corrupt health worker who exploited a woman at a government hospital.

On the account of the Assin Central Member of Parliament, a woman he had met at a public place walked up to him to narrate how a corrupt nurse was pocketing money at a hospital in Ghana.



"A woman I meet detailed how a nurse who was attending to her friend's daughter wrote a wrong receipt for her and how she took her on for writing a receipt of GH¢40 when she had paid GH¢250 at the hospital...my wife who was there with me and knowing me very well urged the woman not to mention the name of the hospital to me, that is why I say she's corrupt. I would have easily called out the hospital in today's interview in Kumasi," he disclosed on Sompa TV.



The MP who called his wife corrupt also announced that he will be quick to sack her if she carries the same attitude during his time as president of Ghana.



"She is corrupt, she used to be very principle when she returned to Ghana from the United States...do you know why my wife is corrupt?...how do you change the nation with this. You want to be First Lady, I will sack you without hesitation with this attitude...was that her attitude when she living abroad?" he quizzed.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, his beloved wife who spent years working abroad should have known better by not standing in his way especially when he had plans of naming and shaming the culprit to serve as a warning to others.







OPD/KPE