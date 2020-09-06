General News

My wife is not a ‘burden’ so I have peace of mind to rule this country – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo with his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he is very ‘relaxed’ with no marital issues to cause him any distractions in achieving his goals as the president of Ghana.

He said all thanks to his wife, First Lady, Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo, for being “understanding” and “supportive” over the years.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Madina based Oman FM and monitored by Peacefmonline.com, President Akufo Addo light-heartedly indicated that his wife gives him the “peace of mind” he needs to govern excellently when asked by the host how his wife was faring.

“Oh, Rebecca is not a burden, she doesn’t worry me so I have my peace of mind to rule this country. You can’t rule a country with a destructive mind,” he said amidst smiles.

