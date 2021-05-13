My wife is tired of my rants – Sam George

Sam George with his wife

Samuel Nartey George says his wife has given up on him over some of his public utterances because sometimes he fails to heed her advice.

The Ningo-Prampram MP who was echoing the sentiment of many people who feel that there is some form of ‘culture of silence’ in the country indicated that, even though he is one of the few MPs who are able to speak their minds freely, there is a price to pay for that.



“My wife has been complaining aaa, she has given up,” Sam George responded to the question, how does his wife feel.



“She’s looking unto Jesus, the author and finisher of her faith because that’s the only hope she has; because it’s not gonna stop,” he stated further on Starr Chat, Wednesday, May 12, 2021.



Sam Nartey George agreed with Sam Jonah that people cannot speak their minds in this country because the moment they do, people like Paul Adom-Otchere will use Good Evening Ghana to destroy their reputation as he did to Sam Jonah a fortnight ago.



He told Nana Aba Anamoah that, “Sam Jonah spoke our mind and the point is, the reaction to Sam Jonah is the reason why the ordinary Ghanaian cannot speak.”

He explained that most of the people downplaying and insulting Sam Jonah’s opinion were people who eight years ago were hungry and he has even paid their children’s school fees.



“Today, they could call Sam Jonah and ask him what has he done in life for him to criticize the government; because today their stomachs are full with the leisures of state money.



“…you have Paul Adom-Otchere go and sit on prime-time TV and run Sam Jonah down. Someone who lied about his friend in law school but has the effrontery to run somebody like that down; that kind of mercenary work out there in this country makes it scary for the ordinary person who doesn’t have the gravitas, grounded that Sam Jonah has to say the things he said,” the Ningo-Prampram MP said.



He further indicated that people know what the truth is but are afraid to speak because once they open their mouth, some big man somewhere will order his or her dismissal just like what was done to Captain Smart of Angel FM.



“We speak with the journalists and I know the things that you say, I hear the things you complain about and I ask them ‘why don’t you say it when you sit behind the console’ and they tell me, ‘I have a family to feed’…” Sam George observed.