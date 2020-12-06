My wife was in labour and I needed money - Convict pleads

Kwame Obeng Tutu has been jailed for seven years

The Ashanti Bekwai Circuit Court has sentenced Kwame Obeng Tutu, 28-year-old fortune teller to seven years imprisonment in hard Labour for stealing.

Tutu, who stole mobile phones and other items pleaded guilty with the explanation that his wife was in labour, thus, he needed money for Caesarean operation.



The Court presided over by Mr Marc Diboro Tirimah found the act unacceptable and sentenced him accordingly.



Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Ofori told the Court that the complainants; Mr Daniel Osei Effah and Mr Joseph Amedomey were a teacher and health worker, respectively.



He said they lived at Dominase whilst Tutu lived at Tanoso in Kumasi. The prosecution said the convict, on October 30, 2020, introduced himself as a soothsayer to Effah and his wife, who is a nursing mother at the home of the couple.



He said the convict told the couple some secret things, both spiritual and physical about Effah and promised to help him resolve.



Prosecution said the convict then asked Effah to produce his old and new pictures as well as those of his cocoa farm, which he obliged.

Effah handed over his wife's iPhone 7 mobile phone valued GHC3,000.00, which contained the said pictures to Tutu.



Later, Effah left the house leaving his wife and convict. The convict afterwards told Effah’s wife that he (Tutu) was going to their backyard to perform some rituals.



Detective Chief Inspector Ofori said Effah’s wife, also went attending to the baby, but later detected that Tutu had left with the phone in addition to a silver necklace valued GHC120.00 and two brand new perfumes valued GHC270.00.



He said on the same day, Tutu used the same tricks on Amedomey, but this time, he said he was performing the rituals at a nearby stream, where he escaped with his Infinix Smart 3 mobile phone valued at GHC750.00.



Prosecution said on November 29, 2020, luck eluded Tutu when he used the same trick on another person which led to his arrest.



He was identified by the complainants and a formal complaint was lodged. After investigations, Tutu was arraigned.