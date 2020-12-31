Mystery as Policewoman collapses and dies at Pokuase

Sergeant Judith Adu, a policewoman

A policewoman identified as Sergeant Judith Adu of the Pokuase Accident Squad of the Ghana Police Service is reported to have collapsed and died, police sources confirmed to MyNewsGh.com.

According to close associates, the officer reported sick whiles in the officer and suddenly fell unconscious but was rushed to the M&D hospital in Medie and was admitted for medical attention.



She was later confirmed dead by the hospital authorities who called to inform the Pokuase police and her superiors.

The body of the late Policewoman has since been transferred to the Police hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.



Her colleagues who spoke on grounds of strict anonymity to MyNewsGh.com are shocked over her sudden demise wondering what could have been wrong considering the fact she was full of life even on the day of her death.