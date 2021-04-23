Myth around filibustering Asiedu Nketia broke after 2020 victory ‘lies'

Adom-Otchere dedicated his editorial segment in GEG to Asiedu Nketia

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the main opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, has come under fire from Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana show host, Paul Adom-Otchere.

GhanaWeb monitored a scathing editorial the journalist delivered on the Thursday, April 22, 2021, edition of the show among others, accusing the NDC scribe of engaging in palm wine talk relative to pronouncements he has made in public and in court.



Adom-Otchere also classified Asiedu Nketia as among politicians that do nothing but always seek to take advantage of situations to further their parochial interests.



“There is enormous pressure on him and that pressure is beginning to build up on him and that is why he is filibustering all over the place. Here is a guy who has been General Secretary of the NDC since 2005, here is a guy who led the NDC to the 2012 election.



“Here is Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the former Member of Parliament, the so-called seasoned politician who has led the NDC to two electoral defeats – heavy and very very embarrassing defeats, 2016 and 2020 defeats,” he added.



Zooming in on the 2020 election outcome, Adom-Otchere advanced that Johnson Asiedu Nketia after realizing that he will be a target of accountability demands has chosen to deflect that pressure to attacking people within and outside of the NDC.

“He must stand up to his responsibility because we don’t want to build a Ghana with people like that leading the political parties. Johnson Asiedu Nketia went to court and was clutching at straws.”



The TV presenter advanced that the NDC scribe constituted an embarrassment to himself and his party by his conduct during the 2020 election petition but that the myth around his personality was broken when he falsely claimed the party was set to win the presidency.



“This is where the myth surrounding Asiedu Nketia is breaking when he announced to NDC supporters that they have won the election and then election results are announced and the NDC supporters don’t win,” he claimed.



He went on to accuse the scribe popularly referred to as General Mosquito of electing to mount the witness box for petitioner John Dramani Mahama in 2020 because he wanted to replicate the scholarly prowess that current Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia displayed in 2013 during the election petition hearing.



Paul charged further: “They will be party General Secretary for 100, 200 years they won’t do anything. … he thought he could take advantage of the situation like in 2013 when Dr Bawumia was the star witness and became a national hero, that is what he was looking for.”