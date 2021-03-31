N&MC expunges two practitioners and a trainee from its register

Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana

The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana has withdrawn the licenses and certificates of a fake 'Nurse Assistant', a 'Midwife', and a ‘Trainee Midwife’ from its register.

According to the council, the fake 'Practitioners' and 'Trainee' were apprehended over impersonation and forged documents to gain admission into Nursing and Midwifery Training Institutions.



The culprit's Ms Abigail Bobin and Ms Esther Abuubey used certificates belonging to others to gain admission into the Nursing and Midwifery Training College, Kpembe in the Northern region.



In a press release issued and copied to GhanaWeb, the Public Affairs Directorate of the N&MC stated that Ms Stephaney Arthur Baidoo used someone's WASSCE certificate and obtained a fake birth certificate to gain admission at the Nyaniba Health College.



She was however apprehended when she presented documents for a change of name. She admitted in her written statement when she was invited by the Registrar to the Council of forging documents to gain admission.

The Registrar has warned that the Council would not protect any student or practitioner with fake certificates. He advised all prospective students to ensure that the results and documents they present for admission are genuine to avoid sanctions.



However, he appealed to Heads of Nursing & Midwifery Training institutions and Health Facilities to assist the Council with information on suspected students and practitioners respectively to enable the Council to rid the system of quacks.



Below is the full press statement;



