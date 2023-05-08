0
N/R: 6-storey building on UDS campus collapses

Two Killed In Building Collapse At Sokoban (1) Collapsed building

Mon, 8 May 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

A building under construction on the Sagnarigu City Campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS) has caved in.

The Saturday accident happened during a rainstorm.

There were no casualties.

The collapse of the six-storey structure is the third building accident in a week.

Two separate 3-storey buldings collapsed days apart at Adentan in Accra.

Source: classfmonline.com
