N/R: 6-storey building on UDS campus collapses

Mon, 8 May 2023 Source: classfmonline.com
A building under construction on the Sagnarigu City Campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS) has caved in.
The Saturday accident happened during a rainstorm.
There were no casualties.
The collapse of the six-storey structure is the third building accident in a week.
Two separate 3-storey buldings collapsed days apart at Adentan in Accra.
