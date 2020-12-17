N/R: Body found hanging from a tree in Bupiela, Tamale

The deceased is believed to be in his 20s

Correspondence from the Northern Region:

A man believed to be in his 20s has been found dead with a rope tied to his neck hanging from a tree in Bulpiela, a suburb community of Tamale.



The deceased has been identified as Mohammed, who is known to his friends as Zanjina and said to have hailed from Baayanwaya in Tamale.



An eyewitness at the scene who claimed to be a friend of the deceased alleged that Mohammed once suffered mental unstableness after having lost riches he made out of an internet scam but later regained his senses.



As to what may have led to Mohammed committing suicide, his friends and family couldn't readily tell.



GhanaWeb's Abdul Rashid who was at the scene reported that some youth who had been drawn to the incident were in shock as they marvelled what could have necessitated the tragic incident.

The body was later picked up by the police and deposited at Tamale Teaching Hospital morgue.



Meanwhile, some residents of the Bulpiela community also lamented that the body should not have been sent to the morgue arguing that, such deaths according to



tradition demands the body to be buried at the spot where the incident occurred.



They went forward to say that, "defying the tradition may cast evil on the land".