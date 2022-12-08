N/R: Energy minister to launch NEDCO’s revenue collection Dec 12

Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Energy Minister

The Minister of Energy, Mathew Opoku Prempeh, will on December 12, 2022, visit the Yendi municipality in the Northern Region to launch the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO) revenue collection task force.

The minister as part of the visit to the Northern Region will call on the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya Naa Abukari II, at the Gbewa Palace.



The Northern Electricity Distribution Company Limited (NEDCo) loses as high as 45 per cent of the monthly power it sells to consumers in the Northern Operational Area – Northern and Savannah Regions and some parts of Oti Region, mainly due to power theft.



Manager, Technical Audit of NEDCo, Ing. John Yamoah, who made the revelations during a media workshop, said that the company’s monthly revenue from the Northern Area is about GH¢24 million but could have been higher if not for power theft.



He said more than GH¢10 million is lost monthly, which amounts to over GH¢120 million a year.

This does not include losses from its other operational areas including Sunyani, Techiman, and Upper East, Upper West and North-East Region.



The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), the utilities regulator, allows for a lost margin of 22 per cent for power utilities.



NEDCo ended 2021 with total losses at 27 per cent.