Effective February 1, you can only access our services via mobile app – ECG

ECG head office | File photo

The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced that effective February 1, 2024 customers applying for service, such as new service, separate meter, and additional load, among others can only do so through the ECG MOBILE APP

A statement issued by the ECG noted that the paperless system will require prospective customers applying for service to use the ECG Mobile App and follow the prompts therein, including uploading all required documents for the processing of service requests.



It said responses regarding requests from customers will be communicated to them through their contact telephone numbers provided.



“Customers are therefore advised to provide accurate information when applying for the service.





The introduction of this paperless system is part of the digital transformation agenda of ECG, as well as ECG’s quest to provide



customers with a more efficient and hassle-free customer service.”