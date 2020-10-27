N/R: Hausa Zongo leather makers plead with gov't for support

Correspondence from Northern Region:

Some leather makers in the Hausa Zongo, a suburb of Tamale have called on the government to support the leather processing industry in the community.



Hausa Zongo is a community under the Tamale metropolis which is known for its leatherwork activities and currently the hub of the leather industry in the Northern Region.



Speaking to some of the leather makers, they said the industry is profitable and when given the needed support, would not only create employment for the youth but will as well generate more revenue for the country.



In an interview with Mr Nuhu Musah one of the leather makers, he told GhanaWeb's Northern Regional correspondent, Alidu Abdul Rashid that he has been in the business for over 30 years; adding that no government has ever supported them.



Mr. Mahamuru Issah, another leather maker and a resident of the Hausa Zongo, augmented the point that often times politicians always neglect them after hearing their problems.

The leather makers revealed to GhanaWeb that once in a while, people come from all over the world, including Germany, Italy, Holland to find out how they do their jobs.



They also admitted that, though people did not fancy the locally produced leather products, however, the demand for it is high in the market now.



They noted there is money in the business and they only need financial support to grow the industry.



“We need the authority to come and support us because the business is good and as you can see, the ladders produced here are the natural leather which demand is high in the market," Mr Nuhu Musah told GhanaWeb on behalf of his other colleagues.



They, however, pleaded with the government to come to their support with soft loans, machines, or build an improved leather factory for them.

“We will support any politician or political party that supports us too," they said.



Watch the video below;



