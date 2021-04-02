N/R: Nyankpala residents urge government to fix deplorable roads

The roads include; the Chief's palace road, Izamiya junction road and the Nyenkpala junction

Residents of the Nyankpala community in the Tolon District are appealing to government to rehabilitate the roads in the area.

Some of these roads include; the Chief palace road, the Izamiya junction road, and Nyenkpala junction to Tingoli road.



According to them, those roads are in bad shape and have often resulted in some farms been cut off from the community whenever it rains heavily.



Alhassan Mohammed, who is the Assembly man of the area told GhanaWeb most of the people who are often affected by this situation are the farmers.



He also said the bad nature of the roads is hindering farming activities which is the major source of livelihood of the area.

Hon. Mohammed expressed concerns that if nothing is done about it, he fears many farmlands may as usually be cut off should the rains start.



“If we are not lucky this rainy season, the roads will be cut off and many farmers won't be able to cross to their farms," he stressed.



He, therefore, called on the government, the MP, and the District Assembly to come to their aid by ensuring the roads are worked on.