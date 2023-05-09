N/R: Two lynched over witchcraft accusations

File photo

Two individuals have reportedly been lynched in Zakpalsi, a farming community located in the Mion District of the Northern Region.

The victims, Imoro Safura and an unidentified man were accused of practicing witchcraft, which led to their tragic deaths.



Safura, a mother of seven in her early 40s, was pursued by a hostile mob and sought refuge at the chief's palace residence but regrettably, she was unable to find safety there and was subsequently lynched.



However, the male victim was attacked and killed at his own residence according to a 3news.com report



The report added that the accusations against Safura and the unnamed man stemmed from allegations that they had allegedly bought an illness for a woman within the community after a soothsayer who was consulted by the woman’s family was called in to confirm.



Meanwhile, the Executive Director at Songtaba Hajia Lamnatu Adams has since condemned the incident.



While applauding the police for visiting the community and commencing investigations into the matter, she appealed to them to swiftly investigate the incident.

Additionally, the Northern Regional Reintegration Committee on Witchcraft Accusation and Disbandment of Camps is collaborating with the police to identify and apprehend the perpetrators of these heinous crimes.



AM/SARA