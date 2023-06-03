NABCO coordinator sells salt to survive after collapse of program and non-payment of arrears

Former Abuakwa North Municipal Coordinator of NABCO Otuo Serebuor

Former Abuakwa North Municipal Coordinator of Nation Building Corps (NABCO) Otuo Serebuor now sells salt to survive following the collapse of the program and nonpayment of salary arrears.

The former NABCO director also drives commercial vehicle, and farms to diversify his income source.



He is among about 250 former NABCO coordinators now sitting home after the collapse of the program and yet to be paid their arrears by government.



Otuo Serebuor, a former Assistant Headteacher with over 20 years experience in teaching took long leave of absence from Ghana Education Service when he was appointed NABCO Coordinator.



He is therefore unable to return to the classroom until his leave expires in 2024 forcing him to find alternate sources of income.



NABCO was introduced by the Akufo-Addo led administration in 2017 as part of measures to address graduate unemployment in the country.

The initiative which temporarily employed thousands of youth was run under seven modules namely Educate Ghana, Heal Ghana, Feed Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Digitize Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, and Civic Ghana.



The program however collapsed in 2022 despite government assurance to make the beneficiaries permanent employers.



Thousands of beneficiaries have since not been been paid 8 months arrears of stipends.



The affected beneficiaries in a statement issued on May 27,2023 threatened to stage demonstration at Assin North constituency ahead of parliamentary by-election slated for June 27, 2023.