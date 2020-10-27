NABCO personnel deserve permanent jobs - John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. John Dramani Mahama says personnel of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) deserve permanent jobs. He said it is not enough to create what he described as an “artificial employment” for graduates.

He said the personnel needs permanent jobs with decent salaries, adding, that the next NDC government will create 250,000 jobs each year, with a focus on graduates.



The former President said this at a Leadership Dialogue series organized by the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), a Think-Tank.



He said under the "Adwuma Pa" project, the NDC when voted into power would create one million jobs, where workers would work 24 hours with a three-shift system by eight hours on each shift.

Mr Mahama said that would promote greater economic growth and enable the country's economy to matchup with developed economies across the globe.



He said the NDC will deploy 5G Technology Network when voted into power to provide faster online engagement.



Mr Mahama, speaking on Free Senior High School, said he will make the system better by completing community-based e-block day Senior High School campuses to absorb students and abolish the double-truck system introduced by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.