NABCO trainees petition president for conversion of their job placements

The NABCO want to secure permanent jobs

The NABCO Trainees Association of Ghana (NABTAG) has petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to convert their job placements to permanent ones at the expiry of their three-year contract period.

Katakyie Dennis Opoku Asiedu, the National President of the Association, led the executives and some members of NABTAG to present the petition to Mr Simon Osei Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister, who received it on behalf of the President.



Speaking to the media after the presentation, Katakyie Opoku Asiedu, commended President Akufo-Addo for his bold initiative to solve the age-long graduate unemployment situation in the country through the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) policy.



He indicated that 11,000 out of the initial 100,000 trainees have gained permanent jobs elsewhere and their places refilled with others on the waiting list.



“At least we now have over 100,000 graduates gainfully employed and not dependent on families and relations as it used to be.



“As a way of showing appreciation to Nana Addo, we pledge our unflinching support for him and his government and will campaign vigorously for his victory in the 2020 general elections; to buttress the adage that ‘you don’t bite the hand that feeds you’,” he stated.

Mr Osei Mensah on behalf of the President expressed gratitude to the NABCO Trainees for acknowledging Nana Addo’s gesture and openly declaring their support for the government.



He assured the members of the Association that the petition would reach the President and that; “As a listening, father, Nana Addo would consider their concerns and act appropriately.”



Present at the meeting was Mrs Emelia Bothway, the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Director.



Copies of the petition have been sent to 21 other individuals and institutions including the Asantehene Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, former President John Agyekum Kufuor and the Chief of Staff.

