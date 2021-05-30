NABCO trainees, students and service persons build capacity for economic empowerment

File photo

Source: GNA

Emmanuel Baidoo, Senior Manager in charge of Sustainability, AngloGold Ashanti Ghana (AGAG) Limited, has said human capital development formed an integral part and one of the company’s core business strategies.

Hence, the Management would continue to implement deliberate interventions in this area targeting the youth to empower them to bring vibrancy to the economy, he assured.



Mr Baidoo, addressing a career guidance and awareness outreach seminar at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region, said at group level, AngloGold Ashanti was implementing ‘The Chairman’s Young Leaders’ Programme.’



The objective, he explained, was to develop high potential and young talents to enhance the long-term leadership talent pipeline of the organization.



Additionally, the company was implementing a Graduate Traineeship Programme, as part of the localization strategy to equip graduates with the required minimum job expertise and experiences to compete successfully on the job market.



The seminar, organized by Rotary Club of Obuasi District 9102, in collaboration with AGAG, targeted National Service persons, trainees of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), students of the Obuasi Campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and Senior High School (SHS) students.

It is the first of its kind to be held at the mining community, bringing a pool of the Obuasi youth together, to mentor them to be abreast of the demands and challenges in today’s competitive job market, thereby taking advantage of the opportunities out there for their benefit.



The programme had as resource persons some self-made entrepreneurs and other successful professionals, who took turns to inspire the participants to strive for excellence in their career development and chosen fields of endeavour.



Mr Baidoo, speaking on the theme, “Exploring Alternative Career Path for a Sustainable Future” described the event as a step in the right direction.



This was because effective career guidance and awareness could not be neglected as the nation strived to enhance the knowledge and understanding of the youth and especially persons in their ‘critical time space,’he observed.



The Senior Manager pointed out that it was of utmost importance to expose the youth to available career options related to their interests and talents.

This, he said, would enable them to make insightful career choices.



Mr Jonathan Hammond, Manager of the Business Resource Centre, Obuasi, took the participants through the demands of the job market as pertained to Ghana.



He advised them to embrace entrepreneurial training since this would help equip them with the relevant skills and expertise to start their businesses.