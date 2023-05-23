2
NABCo trainees to boycott Kumawu by-poll

Nabco 1 Trainees Carrying Placards.jpeg File photo of protesting NABCO trainees

Tue, 23 May 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Aggrieved NaBCo Trainees Association (NATA) has expressed disappointment at the Akufo-Addo-led government due to the current plight of the beneficiaries of the Nations Builders Corps (NaBCo) in the country particularly the Sekyere Kumawu District of the Ashanti Region.

This follows failed attempts to have government pay them the eight months’ arrears owed them.

According to NATA, the beneficiaries are currently “jobless with broken homes and are finding it difficult to feed” themselves and are unable to access healthcare.

“As a result of this unfair treatment, NABCO Trainees in Sekyere Kumawu District have taken a decision not to vote on 23rd May 2023, because they are not of sound mind unless there is a favourable change in their economic-wellbeing of their current deplorable conditions,” a statement issued by NATA signed by its Convener David Peterson noted.

It further appealed to government to pay beneficiaries their arrears.

The people of Kumawu will tomorrow, Tuesday, 23 May 2023, go to the polls to elect a new Member of Parliament (MP).

The by-election was necessitated by the death of the sitting MP Phillip Basoah who was buried on Saturday, 20 May 2023.

