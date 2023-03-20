0
NABOCADO launches GHS3.2m covid-19 emergency response project

Covid 19.jfif File photo

Mon, 20 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Catholic Diocese of the Navrongo-Bolgatanga Catholic Diocesan Development Organisation (NABOCADO) Health Service has implemented a Covid-19 Emergency Response Project (CERP) in Upper East and North East Regions respectively.

The project seeks to promote Covid-19 vaccine acceptance and uptake among residents in the two regions with the funding support of GHS 3.2 million from the Osprey Foundation, based in the United States.

The project is being implemented in 21 districts, 63 health facilities, and 63 communities in the two regions targeting some 712,063 people.

Speaking exclusively to Class News’ Upper East Regional correspondent, Moses Apiah, after the project launched, the Human Development Coordinator of the Catholic Diocese, Dr. Joseph Ayembilla indicated that the project will ensure an increase in Covid-19 vaccine accessibility in the targeted communities.

The Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, for his part called on indigents to prioritize the acceptance of the Covid-19 vaccine for the common good of the communities they hail from.

Meanwhile, the project is expected to run for only a year in the selected communities in the two regions.

