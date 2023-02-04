9
NACOC intercepts marijuana concealed in Cocoa Powder containers

NACCOC The consignment was intercepted at the post office in Accra

Sat, 4 Feb 2023

The Narcotics Control Commission’s (NACOC) Ghana Post Unit on Friday, February 3, 2023, intercepted six (6) parcels of outbound cocoa powder plastic containers containing marijuana.

The parcel, which was destined for the United Kingdom (UK), was discovered by officers of the commission while carrying out their normal routine of inspecting parcels brought to the post office to be sorted out before dispatching to their final destination.

A statement by NACOC on Friday said” “Investigation is ongoing to unravel the people behind the attempted export.”

Meanwhile, the Commission has cautioned those involved in the act to desist from such activities since they will be prosecuted if found culpable.

