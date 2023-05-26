NACOC seizes $127,713.6 worth UK-bound cannabis at Kotoka Airport

The illicit herbs were concealed in wooden artifacts

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) of Ghana has made a significant drug seizure at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

In a press statement released on May 26, 2023, NACOC reported the confiscation of 54 slabs of compressed dried leaves suspected to be cannabis. The intercepted consignment, hidden within wooden artifacts, weighed approximately 12.67 kilograms and had an estimated street value of $127,713.6.



According to NACOC, the drugs were discovered during routine scanning procedures at the KIA Cargo Terminal. The consignment was intended to be shipped to the United Kingdom. Officers at the scanning room detected the suspicious items, leading to a field test that confirmed the presence of cannabis.



"The intercepted consignment, consisting of 54 slabs of compressed dried leaves suspected to be cannabis, has a street value of $127,713.6," stated NACOC in their press statement.



NACOC has taken custody of the seized consignment and is actively conducting investigations to identify and apprehend those responsible for the illegal shipment.



"NACOC assures the public that it is committed to collaborating with all relevant institutions in minimizing the drug trafficking threat to the country," emphasized the Commission.

In line with their efforts to combat drug trafficking, NACOC reminded the general public about the consequences of involvement in illicit drug activities.



"The possession and transportation of illicit drugs without lawful authorization is illegal and punishable under sections 40 (1) and 41 (1) of Act 1019 of the Narcotics Control Commission Act 2020," warned NACOC.



This recent seizure highlights the vigilance and effectiveness of NACOC in intercepting illegal drug shipments and their commitment to maintaining a secure environment.













