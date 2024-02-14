NACOC seizes over 4,700kg varieties of tramadol tablets, capsules

Some of the tablets

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) intercepted a large consignment of tramadol tablets and capsules at the Tema Port on Monday, February 12, 2024.

The consignment, comprising one million and thirty-five thousand (1,035,000) tablets and capsules, weighed four thousand seven hundred and thirty-four kilograms (4,734.38kg).



The interception, part of the Commission's mandate to examine containers at the Tema Port, uncovered a variety of tramadol capsules and tablets.



The seized items included five thousand (5,000) Royal tablets, equivalent to fifty-one (51) cartons, weighing 225mg each.



Additionally, six thousand capsules of Timaking, spanning ninety (90) cartons with a weight of 120mg, and six thousand capsules of Trafradol, distributed across forty (40) cartons also weighing 120mg, were among the intercepted drugs.



NACOC has since taken custody of the seized consignment and is currently in the process of handing it over to the Food and Drug Authority for further investigations.

“NACOC assures the public that it is committed to curtailing the drug trafficking threat.



“The Commission would like to use this medium to remind the general public that possessing and transporting illicit drugs without lawful authorization from a legally mandated outfit is illegal and punishable under sections 40 (1) and 41 (1) of Act 1019 of the Narcotics Control Commission Act 2020,” a NACOC press release said.













