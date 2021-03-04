NADMO Director gunned down in Upper East Region

He was shot and killed by masked men on Sunday

The Deputy District Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region, Dominic Maaya, has been killed, The Chronicle newspaper has reported.

The news outlet disclosed that Mr Maaya was shot and killed by masked armed men at the Pelungu Market on Sunday, February 28, 2021.



The killing adds to several others recorded in districts of the Upper East Region, with the confidence of some members of the public in the Police waning in the area.

Although the motive for the murder remains unknown, the police have launched a full-scale investigation into the case.