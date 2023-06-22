NADMO boss denies backing Alan Kyerematen's bid, roots for Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President

Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) Eric Nana Agyemang Prempeh has denied declaring his support for Alan Kyeremanten’s bid to become flagbearer.

In a rejoinder to viral news that he had thrown his weight behind Alan Kyeremanten, Mr Nana Agyemang Prempeh described the news as “malicious fabrications” against his person.



He added that having known Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at a personal level, he supports his quest to become the flagbearer of the party describing him as a great friend and personality.



“…I have never worked directly with Mr. Alan Kyerematen because he was not the local government minister. He also had no hand in my appointment to that position.



"I have all my life since 1992 been an Akufo-Addo loyalist and for which I can describe our relationship as that of a father and a son. In the 2016 Campaign, I was gracious to have served him as Head of Advance and subsequently in 2017 as Director-General of NADMO in his government. All appointments were done by him without the influence of anybody for which I am eternally grateful…

"I know His Excellency Dr. Bawumia personally and consider him a great friend and personality, I would not do anything to ruffle his quest to lead this great party, for *It is possible,” he stated in his rejoinder.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyeremanten key contenders in the flagbearership race of the NPP. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia appears to be in the lead given the sheer number of powerbrokers in the party that support him.



This latest declaration of support adds to the numerous NPP stalwarts that have declared support for him.