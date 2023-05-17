NADMO confirms the deaths of seven miners as a result of a pit collapse

File Photo

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has confirmed the deaths of seven miners at Korle Teye, a mining community in Birim North Municipality, where a mining pit caved in yesterday, trapping some miners.

Three survivors of the incident are currently receiving treatment at the Nkawkaw Holy Family Hospital, while the bodies of the seven miners have been deposited at the same hospital’s mortuary.



The Eastern Regional Operations Director of NADMO, Alfred Owiredu Agyeman speaking on the incident noted that “We received a report from our Deputy Director for Birim North that a galamsey pit in a community called Korle Teye caved in, and they have been able to retrieve 7 people. According to one of the three survivors, they were ten in the pit, per his narration, seven died and three were alive”.

“The three are in the Nkawkaw Holy Family Hospital receiving treatment. However, the DISEC led by the CEO in the company of the police commander, NADMO district director and the rest of the committee are on their way to the disaster site to assess the situation. NADMO regional office, we are also moving to the disaster site to have first-hand information on the situation,” he added.



At the Korle Teye Takorso site in the Birim North District of the Eastern Region, 17 people were trapped after a mining pit in which they were working collapsed on them.