NADMO establishes committee at North Tongu to coordinate relief items distribution

Source: GNA

An Emergency Management Committee has been established at North Tongu, charged with the responsibility to receive and distribute relief items to all areas affected by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

The Committee, chaired by Bright Sedem Amuzu, the North Tongu National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Director, would be a sub-Committee under the District Disaster Management Committee.



The members include traditional leaders, members of Parliament, district chief executives, heads of security agencies, representatives of the Ghana Health Service, and Environmental Health Services among others to coordinate the relief process.



Dr Archibald Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, said the Committee was to ensure equity and accountability in the relief items distribution among victims at the North, Central and South Tongu districts.



“This will cure the disjointed and uncoordinated manner relief meant for victims are being received and distributed,” he said.



He disclosed to the Ghana News Agency that inventory of items received would be documented and that the Battor Emergency Operation Centre would remain the main holding receptacle for the receipt and distribution of the items.



He commended all organisations and individuals playing key roles to bring comfort to the victims.

On Monday, some victims at the Saint Kizito Senior High School, one of the holding centres at Mepe, alleged that some relief items were being hoarded, which they said was compounding their already fragile situation.



Seji Saji, the Deputy Director General of NADMO, told the GNA that similar disaster management response committees would be established in Central and South Tongu to streamline issues.



He said the NADMO Headquarters would keep oversight responsibility and coordinate all the committees to ensure accountability.



The North Tongu District has a third of the about 31,000 flood victims displaced across the country, he said, and that: “If we have a hold on North Tongu, we are ready for success.”



Meanwhile, NADMO on Monday presented relief items to displaced victims of South Dayi District and Kpando Municipal areas, whose predicament emanated from the spillage of the rising water in the Volta Lake.