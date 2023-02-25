NADMO retrieves expired coke, Fanta, water left in the open at Kwabenya

NADMO has since destroyed the retrieved products

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Operation Calm Life and National Security have seized some expired bottled products which were exposed to school children at Kwabenya in the Dome Kwabenya Constituency.

The products, including Coke, Fanta and water, branded Squeeze and PUMA expired since July 2022 were ceased from a shop called Winner Ventures, located at Kwabenya on the Kwabenya-ACP stretch opposite the PUMA Filling station.



Ga East Municipal NADMO Director Seth Kofi Osei Kissi who spoke to classfmonline.com, Friday, 24 February 2023, intimated that they got a tip off from someone and had to act immediately.



“We had information last night, around 10pm that somebody was selling expired products at a shop. So we got there and we found that those who took the products there had sped off, leaving one person and that person is partially mentally handicapped.



“So we spoke with him and he assisted us to the place where the goods were picked from so we saw that there was a lot of stuff there over 250 cartons. We parked all of them into the NADMO car. Upon interrogation, we got to know that there’s a shop with a container by the roadside. In removing the container, they left the goods at the mercy of the public,” he said.



Mr Kissi explained that: “The items were in the container. According to the shop owner, he was about to take the container to a different destination so he picked the container and left the products at the mercy of the public so the container was taken out and the products were there. Imagine school children chancing on them and people having to pass and carry them into their cars and people going to the market to sell. So before we got there, a lot had already moved out.”

He however revealed that NADMO had destroyed the retrieved products.



“These are bottled drinks, coke, Fanta, water. Puma and squeeze brands. So we carried them and came to our offiice to dispose them. We had to pour them in a bucket and pour them out,” Mr Kissi said.



He noted that the Municipal Health Directorate and hospitals in the Kwabenya enclave had been informed about the development to enable them handle the situation when patients show up with complaints.



“That’s why we spoke with the Health Directorate and we’re liaising with the Education Directorate," he said.



He added that the school children who were interviewed were not ready to own up making it difficult to determine the persons who consumed the products.