0
Menu
News

NAELP Cordinator calls on mining firms to undertake legacy projects for socio-economic dev't

Louise Carol Goldfields Dr Louise Carol Serwaa Donkor with officials of Goldfields Ghana

Sat, 25 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Louise Carol Serwaa Donkor, the Coordinator for the National Alternative Employment and Livelihood Programme (NAELP) has made a clarion call on mining companies to undertake legacy projects that will culminate in the socio-economic transformation of Ghana.

Speaking during a meeting with management of Goldfields Ghana Ltd on Friday, February 24, 2023, Dr Louise Carol Donkor advanced the need for companies to embark on projects that will honour and contribute to the development of the communities and leave a lasting impression in Ghana.

According to her, undertaking viable and responsible projects in the communities will not just spur the growth of the communities but also create a long-lasting and unique bond between the company and community that will ensure the smooth operations of the firm.

She mentioned that an avenue where mining firms can make lasting and sustainable impact is by coming together

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich