NAGRAT, GNAT, CCT to meet government over strike

National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and two other striking associations are set to meet with the Ministry for Employment and Labour Relations on 7th November 2022 over their strike.

Th meeting ended without an agreement and is due to continue today, November 8, according to a Ghana News Agency report.



National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) declared a sit-down strike last Friday.



This move according to the three associations is to register their disappointment over the appointment of Dr. Eric Nkansah as the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).



The striking unions include National President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT).



Announcing the strike at a press conference last Friday, the President for the Ghana National Association of Teachers, Isaac Owusu indicated that government failed to listen to the unions after the appointment was made.

He said, the unions are fully aware of the new director’s educational background, which doesn’t qualify him to lead them as professionals.



Commenting on the strike on Atinka FM’s AM rive with host Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Vice President for NAGRAT, Jacob Anaba, said the strike is an indefinite one and that until their demands are met, the strike will still go on.



Jacob Anaba reiterated that the Dr. Eric Nkansah as the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service demoralizes the professional bodies as he does not have the competencies to run such an office.



“It is an indefinite strike and so it continues. We are meeting this afternoon with the Ministry for Employment and Labour Relations. They invited us last week Friday and today we will continue,” Jacob Anaba told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.