NAGRAT challenges GES on interdiction of KNUST Headmistress

The National Association of Graduate Teachers, NAGRAT has opposed the Ghana Education Service Interdictory action against the Headmistress of the KNUST SHS, Felicia Asamoah Dankwa, over the demise of a final year student of KNUST SHS who died hours after he was sent to a medical facility after complaining of stomach ache.

Speaking on Atinka TV’s Big Stories hosted by Abena Dufie Asare-Adjepong, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of NAGRAT, Rene Senyo Kwamikorkor, said, the Headmistress acted per the directive of the Father of the Late Student that he was coming to pick his son to a Medical Facility of his choice, therefore, NAGRAT reads no meaning to the action against the Head Mistress.



“It is never true that we (teachers) left the boy to die. His father was called and he came very late. He directed that they pack all his items into their car before they move,” he said.



Secondly, Mr Kwamikorkor said, “The nearest hospital was KNUST but the father insisted that he want his son treated at Meshira Hospital.”

He added, "We see no reason why everybody is blaming the Teachers. Many people lose their life at various Hospital and nobody is interdicted, is it because our leaders are not Teacher?"



Mr Kwamikorko, therefore, challenged the GES Leadership to fight for teachers.



He also said that NAGRAT was waiting for the GES’s report before they take further actions.

